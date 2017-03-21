Name: Jerry A. Mouser
Age: 69
Family: His wife Rita Mouser.
Town: O’Fallon
Office Seeking: O’Fallon city clerk
Occupation: Business manager at Jack Schmitt Cheverolet.
Previous Offices: O’Fallon Ward 3 alderman for 19 years.
Why I am running: To maintain professionalism in the clerks office.
What is the most important issues facing the city of O’Fallon? How would you approach it? Proper growth.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Business manager at Jack Schmitt Cadillac, I handle safe keeping of records daily.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Annual town hall informational meetings.
Why should people vote for me? I’m experienced dedicated and accessible.
