Candidate Profile: W. Barth Legate

Name: W. Barth Legate
Age: 72
Immediate family members: Respondent skipped this question
Town: Edwardsville
Office seeking: Edwardsville Township Supervisor
Occupation: Real estate broker
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? To have more community involvement in township government.
What is your view on township government and its role? To have a close relationship with the citizens of the community and to provide the services that is within our scope.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? First and foremost to do the job as mandated by the state.
What is the most important issue facing Edwardsville Township? How would you approach it? There are several, but any issue facing the Township should be dealt with by all five members of the board.
Why should people vote for you? My ability to get along and get things done efficiently and effectively.
