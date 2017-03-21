Elections

March 21, 2017 10:51 AM

Candidate Profile: W. Barth Legate

Name: W. Barth Legate

Age: 72

Immediate family members: Respondent skipped this question

Town: Edwardsville

Office seeking: Edwardsville Township Supervisor

Occupation: Real estate broker

Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None

Why are you running? To have more community involvement in township government.

What is your view on township government and its role? To have a close relationship with the citizens of the community and to provide the services that is within our scope.

If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? First and foremost to do the job as mandated by the state.

What is the most important issue facing Edwardsville Township? How would you approach it? There are several, but any issue facing the Township should be dealt with by all five members of the board.

Why should people vote for you? My ability to get along and get things done efficiently and effectively.

