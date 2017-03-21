Candidate profile: David H. Hursey

Name: David H. Hursey
Age: 66
Family: His wife Susan, and their children, Chris, Matt, Martha and Drew Hursey.
Town: O’Fallon
Office Seeking: O’Fallon City Treasurer
Occupation: Transportation, logistics, supply Chain and third party logistics.
Previous Offices: Current treasurer for past 16 years.
Why I am running: I am running because I continue to be humbled and honored to be a Public Servant for the Tremendous Citizens of this City.
What is the most important issues facing the city of O’Fallon? How would you approach it? The Most Important Issue Facing our City is making sure we Elect the most qualified people to each office, to insure we continue to lead our city forward in a prudent Manor. Do not be fooled when an elected official/candidate for office votes “no” on everything consistently, as that does not make them a visionary or leader of any sort.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? My job description as city treasurer is to protect the reserves of our city, and to only invest your hard earned tax dollars in investments that are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States of America. Not flashy, but always prudent. Also, as your elected treasurer, I am not beholden to any other officeholder, or employee. By keeping the treasurer’s position distinct from finance and other departments, it adds another layer of safety to your tax dollars so that I am the watchdog of your tax dollars and investments.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I have kept costs down for years and years by obtaining the best prudent returns on investments to protect every penny of our principal.
Why should people vote for me? I am humbled and honored to be your iIncumbent city treasurer, which I have been for the majority of the last 25 years. I have been elected by You in 2005, 2009, and 2013, and was also appointed twice, by two different mayors, and unanimously confirmed by both city councils. Last Fall, I collected signatures from voters in O’Fallon on my petitions, submitted them, and was unopposed, as of the Dec. 19, 2016 deadline. Then a citizen of O’Fallon challenged my petitions, stating that I had not collected enough voter signatures. In fact, I had collected way more than the minimum, based on the last municipal election in 2015. The electoral board in O’Fallon agreed with me. This person then issued a legal challenge in St. Clair County Circuit Court, stating that the minimum number of voter signatures should have been based on the 2013 election, which required higher minimums, which I, of course, did not have. Like winning a 40 minute basketball game, then the referee calling everyone together and announcing he was changing the written rules and adding another 20 minutes to the game. Changing the rules well after the fact. The city of O’Fallon spoke with the election board in Springfield, before printing the information packets for the candidates last fall, and was told it was the 2015 election, just as it has always been, in my previous elections. The court recently decided that my objector was correct, based on a debatable and obscure legal ruling which had different circumstances. Having said that, I suddenly come to you and ask you to please write in my name, David Hursey, on the April 4, 2017 ballot for city treasurer. As Additional information, I also serve as the treasurer for the O’Fallon Police Pension and Fire Pension boards, and as the treasurer for the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission [SILEC]. There are many factors that enter into it, however, at the heart of it, O’Fallon has enjoyed a AA+ bond rating for many years because of our prudent, consistent and diligent, finance department the entire team at city hall, along with my guidance and input. At last check, there is only one other city south of Chicago that enjoys a bond rating as high as our AA+. One of the first decisions I made was to have the revenues we receive from the state of Illinois immediately electronically deposited into our local bank accounts, instead of mailing them and losing massive amounts of interest day after day. That practice has now been in place for 25+ years and has produced millions of dollars in found revenue for our city — found revenue equals less tax dollars required from all of the residents here in town. Within the last year we engaged a professional organization to “ladder” our securities with no cost to the city, and no risk to our principal, again to maximize our yield. I believe I am the best choice to continue to be prudent with your hard earned dollars, and I will ensure the protection, with maximum returns on investments backed by the Full Faith and Credit of The Federal Government, while maximizing, prudently, our returns on investment. I respectfully ask that you blacken the little circle on the ballot and write in David Hursey as your write in candidate vote for treasurer.
