Candidate profile: Ross Rosenberg

Name: Ross Rosenberg
Age: 51
Family: His wife, Lisa; daughters, Meghan and Shelby; and sons, Jordan and Elijah Rosenberg.
Town: O’Fallon
Office Seeking: Alderman Ward 1
Occupation: Senior cyber security engineer
Previous Offices: None
Why I am running: I want to make a positive difference in what happens in a city that I genuinely love. I want to help lead it into the future and keep it a “soft place to land” for our kids and grandkids.
What is the most important issues facing the city of O’Fallon? How would you approach it? Though I think there are several important issues facing O’Fallon, I believe high taxes are the most important issue facing our residents. We have to continue to be diligent in how we spend our tax revenue. I would also like to explore the possibility of working with the county or the state to either reduce or spread out some of the burden.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Searching for someone to speak on behalf of the residents of one’s own ward. Someone willing to give the same amount of value to each community member’s voice as their own. An individual who is willing to, as a team, take on the responsibilities of moving the city forward in a positive direction while balancing the best interests of the citizens in their own ward at the same time as the benefits of the entire city.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I like the idea of tax relief, whether it’s through rebates, burden sharing or squeezing the belt when smart and feasible.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. Do you support either or both? Why or why not? I’m very split on these particular issues. I do believe the schools are on a budget trajectory that needs to be redirected. Im just not positive that more taxes are the best way to resolve them. Regarding school facility costs, I would like to explore other options like consolidation and combining some assets and services between the districts. Regarding public safety, again I think this is a topic that is hugely important to every resident and visitor to the city, though I wonder if there isnt a better way than to continue increasing our resident’s tax rates. Bottom line, at this point, I would have to vote no on the two referendums, but both school facility and public safety costs would be high on my agenda of issues needing attention..
Why should people vote for me? I know it sounds cliché, but I will communicate with the residents of my ward on the important issues facing them directly, as well as those facing the entire city, and inevitably I want to be their voice.
Comments