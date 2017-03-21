Candidate profile: Raymond D. Holden

Name: Raymond D. Holden
Age: 77
Town: O’Fallon
Office Seeking: Alderman Ward 6
Occupation: Retired U.S. Air Force
Previous Offices: O’Fallon ward 6 incumbent, first term.
Why I am running: I am running because there are some efforts I would like to see to completed or further advanced. Destination O’Fallon, St Elizabeth, and some of the storm water improvement programs are some of the most notable.
What is the most important issues facing the city of O’Fallon? How would you approach it? While property taxes are foremost in everyone’smind, we need to improve communication with city staff, elected officials and citizens. Encouraging citizens to volunteer for committees, attend more meetings, and making sure citizens know we are listening to them.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Represent and support the citizens while looking for ways to continue O’Fallon on the path of managed growth. Constantly available with constituents is important and frequent dealings with staff.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Scrutinize the budget and reduce/restrict expenditures whenever possible. I think the city does a good job of accomplishing this now.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. Do you support either or both? Why or why not? While I am fully aware of the referendumsI believe schools and public safety deserve complete support from everyone. These referendums seem to help.
Why should people vote for me? Dedication, experience, and the desire to keep O’Fallon the number one city it is.
