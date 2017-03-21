Candidate profile: Dan Witt

Name: Dan Witt
Age: 62
Family: His wife Janet Witt.
Town: O’Fallon
Office Seeking: O’Fallon Alderman Ward 7
Occupation: Pathologists’ assistant
Previous Offices: None
Why I am running: I’m running because I believe the citizen’s deserve to have an alderman who will listen and do for the people instead of doing for other officials and their friends.
What is the most important issues facing the city of O’Fallon? How would you approach it? I believe the most important issue is the reckless spending, city debt and upcoming bond payments.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? It would say: Wanted individual willing to listen and address concerns of citizens. Needs to preserve integrity and transparency of office. Maintain financial responsibility.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I want to reduce costs by requiring competitive bidding on all contracts for services or goods over $15,000. Evaluate current spending methods and staffing.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. Do you support either or both? Why or why not? I support both tax referendums. The schools are doing their best with limited help from the state. The referendum will not increase property taxes and would benefit from all sales in the city. The public safety tax will help us hire more police, and help fund the fire dept. and EMS. We also need the funds to fight the constant growing drug problem in our area and deaths by overdose.
Why should people vote for me? I believe people should vote for me because I will remain an independent voice for my constituents. I will listen and vote for what’s best for my ward and city, and not as a favor to other officials.
Comments