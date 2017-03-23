Candidate Profile: Jeanette Mallon

Name: Jeanette Mallon
Age: What difference does it make?
Immediate family members: 4 children, 1 dog
Town: Edwardsville
Office seeking: Alderman Ward 4
Occupation: Monitor at Woodland School
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: I have served 3 terms as Alderman of Ward 4. No other previous elected offices.
Why are you running? There are some projects that I have been working on that I would like to see completed. Also the residents have asked me to run.
What is the most important issue facing the City of Edwardsville? How would you approach it? I think that because of the state we at times do not know if they will be holding back any of our money. We budget very conservatively because of this.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? I think that it would say that you have to be flexible and be available to assist residents when asked. You must have patience and you must be assertive.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in city government? As I said we budget conservatively and spend wisely. We utilize any grant monies that are available and also other funds that the federal government may provide.
Why should people vote for you? People should vote for me because I have the experience and I know how the city works. I know the right people to contact if there is a problem. Also many of the residents know me and know that I get things done and provide good service.
