Candidate Profile: Jeanette Mallon

2:57 Belleville couple landscapes without a lawn Pause

1:04 Celebrate National Puppy Day with your furry friends at BAHS

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

2:13 Bride puts generations of family wedding dresses on display

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

0:47 Fatal house fire in Glen Carbon

1:45 Kaltwasser, Whitener spark Althoff soccer to win over O'Fallon

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

1:11 Mark Smith scores 45 for Edwardsville in sectional final win