Candidate profile: Susan Young

Name: Susan Young
Age: 61
Immediate Family members: My husband is David Young. I have three children; Diane who lives in Glen Carbon; Michael and his wife Kate and their three children, Ava, Jamie, and Hazel who live in New Hampshire; and Tyler and his wife Laura who live in St Louis.
Town: Glen Carbon, IL
Office seeking: Edwardsville Township Trustee
Occupation: Certified Public Accountant
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Appointed as Board Member to Village of Glen Carbon Residents Advisory Board representing Village District 3
Why are you running? Property assessments are of primary concern both to me and to the people I meet every day while at work. I want to help keep this process independent and well-managed. With the budget issues in Illinois and the outflow of population, the Township serves a vital purpose and needs to have sincere and skilled budget management. Every day, I work with people who have concerns about their money, their taxes, and the future of the area – including property values and the decisions being made that affect their children and their families.
Programs for senior citizens are crucial to the health and well-being not only for those who need the services but also for their families. With an area that covers more than 35 square miles and has over 35,000 residents the Township is important to all of the people who live in Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Maryville, Mitchell, Roxana, and South Roxana.
I think the recent Township mental health program briefings are an excellent idea in a time when stress and various health issues including drug abuse are so prevalent. And, I would like to see these programs continue or be expanded.
My grandchildren play in Township Park almost every day when they visit us and thousands of people visit the parks every year and I think that green-spaces are very essential to the health of the community.
Finally, I am placing my name as a choice because I am very appreciative of the kindness and open friendship the people of this area have shown to my family since we moved here twenty three years ago when my husband was assigned as an Airforce CMSGT to Scott Air Force Base. We didn’t know a single person here, but since then we have made wonderful friends and now I own and operate a CPA firm in Edwardsville due to the people here. I think the Township is a great way for me to give back some time to the community and help.
What is your view on township government and its role? The Township offers a much-needed separate governmental entity to oversee tax assessments, provide roads maintenance for people who live outside of the incorporated villages and towns and to protect the Township green-spaces which are located inside and outside of incorporated areas. There is a need for careful management of the restrained budget that the Township uses for a variety of programs including emergency for senior citizens and families.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? If I were writing a job description for the role of Township Trustee it would read as follows: We are looking for a candidate who is dedicated to careful spending, protection of families and our aged population, preservation of parks and roads; and someone who is willing to work well with others to achieve goals that are beneficial for the whole community.
What is the most important issue facing Edwardsville Township? How would you approach it? The most important issue facing the Township is the recent discussion of eliminating the Townships across Illinois. The Townships provide important services for their limited budgets including green-space, roads, and emergency support services. These requirements would not simply disappear. They would need to be funded by a different agency. I have not seen any evidence that another agency could provide the services at a better cost to the tax payer. Additionally, I find it difficult to imagine that the State of IL could take these additional services into their system at a time when they trying to push costs down to localities. Finally, a very important issue is the service of the Township Assessor. The assessor provides mass appraisal of all taxable property within the Township. I think it is important to keep the appraisal process stable and unchanged.
Why should people vote for you? I have over 30 years of business experience - including operating my own business -I have a high level of dedication to helping the people who live in this area, a degree in Pollical Science from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas which would be useful in understanding the issues of government, business training from the Whittemore School of Business, and have been a Licensed CPA for 18 years which will be a useful skill for budgeting and planning. Most of all, I work daily with families from this area and I listen to their concerns. I hope to represent their needs as a Trustee. I have also been volunteering as a Resident Advisory Board Member in Glen Carbon for two years.
