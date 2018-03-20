Results for St. Clair, Madison county board primary elections

Here are the unofficial results for the St. Clair County and Madison county board primary elections:
St. Clair County Board
District 13
All 14 precincts have reported.
Cheryl Newsome, of Belleville (Democrat): 435 votes
John McGuire, of Swansea (Democrat): 412 votes
The winning nominee is expected to go on to face Republican candidate Steve Reeb in the Nov. 6 General Election.
District 18
All 11 precincts have reported.
Matthew Smallheer, of O'Fallon (Republican): 365 votes
Craig Hubbard, of O'Fallon (Republican): 329 votes
As of March 20, there was no Democratic candidate for District 18, though the Democratic Party could still slate a candidate for the Nov. 6 General Election.
Madison County Board
District 11
All six precincts have reported.
Dalton Gray, of Troy (Republican): 588 votes
William "Bill" Markowitz, of Edwardsville (Republican): 508 votes
As of March 20, there was no Democratic candidate for District 11, though the Democratic Party could still slate a candidate for the Nov. 6 General Election.
District 15
All eight precincts have reported.
Chrissy Dutton, of Bethalto (Republican): 331 votes
Michael Ufert, of Wood River (Republican): 172 votes
The winning nominee is expected to go on to face Democratic candidate Michael Sabolo, Jr. in the Nov. 6 General Election.
District 16
All eight precincts have reported.
Helen Hawkins, of Granite City (Democrat): 372 votes
Randall Viessman, of Granite City (Democrat): 190 votes
As of March 20, there was no Republican candidate for District 16, though the Republican Party could still slate a candidate for the Nov. 6 General Election.
District 21
All seven precincts have reported.
Arthur Asadorian, of Granite City (Democrat): 322 votes
Marc Griffin, of Granite City (Democrat): 313 votes
John Christopher Janek, of Granite City (Democrat): 181 votes
The winning nominee is expected to go on to face Republican candidate John "Eric" Foster in the Nov. 6 General Election.
District 28
All seven precincts have reported.
Elizabeth "Liz" Dalton, of Collinsville (Democrat): 395 votes
Alexis Hutt of Collinsville (Democrat): 193 votes
The winning nominee is expected to go on to face Republican candidate Nancy Moss in the Nov. 6 General Election.
