Results for St. Clair, Madison county board primary elections

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

March 20, 2018 08:15 PM

Here are the unofficial results for the St. Clair County and Madison county board primary elections:

St. Clair County Board

District 13

All 14 precincts have reported.

Cheryl Newsome, of Belleville (Democrat): 435 votes

John McGuire, of Swansea (Democrat): 412 votes

The winning nominee is expected to go on to face Republican candidate Steve Reeb in the Nov. 6 General Election.

District 18

All 11 precincts have reported.

Matthew Smallheer, of O'Fallon (Republican): 365 votes

Craig Hubbard, of O'Fallon (Republican): 329 votes

As of March 20, there was no Democratic candidate for District 18, though the Democratic Party could still slate a candidate for the Nov. 6 General Election.

Madison County Board

District 11

All six precincts have reported.

Dalton Gray, of Troy (Republican): 588 votes

William "Bill" Markowitz, of Edwardsville (Republican): 508 votes

As of March 20, there was no Democratic candidate for District 11, though the Democratic Party could still slate a candidate for the Nov. 6 General Election.

District 15

All eight precincts have reported.

Chrissy Dutton, of Bethalto (Republican): 331 votes

Michael Ufert, of Wood River (Republican): 172 votes

The winning nominee is expected to go on to face Democratic candidate Michael Sabolo, Jr. in the Nov. 6 General Election.

District 16

All eight precincts have reported.

Helen Hawkins, of Granite City (Democrat): 372 votes

Randall Viessman, of Granite City (Democrat): 190 votes

As of March 20, there was no Republican candidate for District 16, though the Republican Party could still slate a candidate for the Nov. 6 General Election.

District 21

All seven precincts have reported.

Arthur Asadorian, of Granite City (Democrat): 322 votes

Marc Griffin, of Granite City (Democrat): 313 votes

John Christopher Janek, of Granite City (Democrat): 181 votes

The winning nominee is expected to go on to face Republican candidate John "Eric" Foster in the Nov. 6 General Election.

District 28

All seven precincts have reported.

Elizabeth "Liz" Dalton, of Collinsville (Democrat): 395 votes

Alexis Hutt of Collinsville (Democrat): 193 votes

The winning nominee is expected to go on to face Republican candidate Nancy Moss in the Nov. 6 General Election.

