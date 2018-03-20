20th Judicial Circuit judge primary election results

Here are the unofficial results for the Republican nomination for circuit judge of the 20th Judicial Circuit, with 118 of 339 precincts reporting:
B. Marshall Hilmes (R-Marissa): 3,412 votes
Katherine Ruocco (R-Swansea): 2,728 votes
The 20th Judicial Circuit includes Monroe, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties. Circuit judges are elected for six years, may be retained by voters for additional six-year terms.
The winner of the Nov. 6 General Election will fill the vacancy of Judge Jan V. Fiss, who was retained in 2012 for a six-year term and announced he would not seek retention in the 2018 elections.
The winning candidate is expected to face Democratic candidate Heinz Rudolf, a current Associate Judge in St. Clair County, in the Nov. 6 General Election.
