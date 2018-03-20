Katherine Ruocco and B. Marshall Hilmes
Katherine Ruocco and B. Marshall Hilmes Provided
Katherine Ruocco and B. Marshall Hilmes Provided

Elections

20th Judicial Circuit judge primary election results

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

March 20, 2018 08:26 PM

Here are the unofficial results for the Republican nomination for circuit judge of the 20th Judicial Circuit, with 118 of 339 precincts reporting:

B. Marshall Hilmes (R-Marissa): 3,412 votes

Katherine Ruocco (R-Swansea): 2,728 votes

The 20th Judicial Circuit includes Monroe, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties. Circuit judges are elected for six years, may be retained by voters for additional six-year terms.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The winner of the Nov. 6 General Election will fill the vacancy of Judge Jan V. Fiss, who was retained in 2012 for a six-year term and announced he would not seek retention in the 2018 elections.

The winning candidate is expected to face Democratic candidate Heinz Rudolf, a current Associate Judge in St. Clair County, in the Nov. 6 General Election.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jeanne Ives, GOP gubernatorial candidate

View More Video