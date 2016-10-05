Pence's 'that Mexican thing' comment gets online attention

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips Pause

2:28 Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

1:44 'Hamilton' star Lin-Manuel Miranda freestyles with President Obama

2:07 Althoff volleyball senior talks close, thrilling win over Belleville East

1:01 1818 Chophouse in O'Fallon is now open for dinner

5:44 Former Blues defenseman Barret Jackman delivers retirement speech

2:04 Former Blues defenseman Barret Jackman discusses retirement

0:33 Gun flashed in car on highway, witness leads police to suspects

1:30 Student of the week uses his talents to help his fellow classmates

0:20 Belleville Fire Department responds to vehicle fire on West Main