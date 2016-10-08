More Republicans calling on Trump to step down as nominee

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips Pause

2:28 Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

1:44 'Hamilton' star Lin-Manuel Miranda freestyles with President Obama

1:54 East St. Louis gets the shutout on Belleville East's 50th anniversary

0:52 Thomas Hildebrand of Alton talks about the presidential debate

1:56 Washington University grad student Haley Dolosic talks about working on the debate

1:02 Setting up for the presidential debate at Washington University

0:36 Washington University debate hall set up

2:03 O'Fallon playmakers star in win over Collinsville

1:23 Columbia QB comes up big in football win over Central