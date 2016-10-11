Boozman raises more than $569,000 for Senate re-election bid

Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman's campaign says he's raised more than $569,000 over the last three months as he heads into the final weeks of his re-election bid in Arkansas.
Boozman's campaign told The Associated Press Tuesday that the incumbent has more than $1.6 million cash on hand. Boozman reported spending more than $978,000 during the three-month period that ended Sept. 30.
Boozman is running against Democratic challenger Conner Eldridge, a former federal prosecutor who has trailed the incumbent lawmaker in fundraising. Boozman's campaign released the fundraising numbers the day before the two are set to meet up for their first and only debate in the race. Eldridge has not announced his fundraising for the quarter yet.
Comments