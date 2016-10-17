County party punishes candidate who it says went negative

The Douglas County Democratic Party has left off a party flier the name of a legislative candidate who the party says went negative against another Democrat.
The Omaha World-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2eaG906 ) that John Synowiecki's (sihn-oh-WIHK'-ee's) name was left off the flier containing the names of Democrats running for office but carried the name of his foe, Tony Vargas, in the Nov. 8 election for the District 7 seat in the Legislature.
Party officials had warned candidates not to engage in negative campaigning against fellow Democrats seeking seats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. The Republican finished behind both Synowiecki and Vargas in the primary. They advanced to the general election.
A party official says Synowiecki misrepresented Vargas' positions. Synowiecki says his campaign materials contained comparisons, not negative attacks.
