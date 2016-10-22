Trump's lawsuit threat against overshadows agenda rollout

Donald Trump is laying out an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days as president but pointedly noting that he will find time to sue the numerous women who have accused him of unwanted sexual behavior.
The Republican nominee made the vow during an event in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, that was meant to be policy-focused.
Among his new proposals are a freeze on hiring new federal workers and a two-year mandatory minimum sentence for immigrants who re-enter the U.S. illegally after being deported.
His Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, says she will be emphasizing the importance of electing Democrats down the ballot as Election Day nears.
Comments