Man cuts hands on Trump sign bearing blades at polling place

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus Pause

0:43 Body found in East St. Louis

0:53 Kids get in character at the Trick-or-Treat Trail in Highland

0:58 Raw video from fatal car crash in East St. Louis

2:00 County officials celebrate start of $8.1 million project in East St. Louis

0:57 Paul Schimpf, candidate for the 58th Senate District

0:37 Sheila Simon, Democratic candidate in the 58th state Senate district

1:02 TOYS of the '50s, '60s and '70s

1:34 Independent-minded students not crazy for Trump or Clinton