Hawaii voters casting ballots in confusing US House election

Voters in Hawaii have unusual ballots for the state's congressional races that are leaving some voters confused.
In Hawaii's 1st Congressional District, they're choosing Tuesday who will fill the late U.S. Rep. Mark Takai's seat for two months and who will fill it in January for two years. In the 2nd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard faces challenger Angela Aulani Kaaihue — listed as a Republican in that race — whose Republican Party membership was revoked because she's also running as a Democrat in the special election to finish Takai's term.
Leroy Mehuela, who cast his ballot during early voting, chose Kaaihue, in part because she was listed as Republican.
"I think Tulsi Gabbard did a pretty good job while she was up there, but I think she let the powers that be get to her," Mehuela said
The election for Takai's vacant seat could finish with two different candidates for one seat.
Former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa is running and wants to return to the seat she gave up to run for Senate, and she's facing Republican Shirlene Ostrov and two other challengers in the election.
Voter Xavier Cisneros, 48, an airline maintenance supervisor from East Honolulu, voted for Hanabusa in early voting. "I like her past record," he said.
There's a chance voters could send two different candidates for that seat. The double election includes candidates for the two-month stint to finish Takai's term and candidates to fill the seat for two years starting in January.
"We've been basically trying to tell people to vote twice," Hanabusa said.
Hanabusa served in the U.S. House from 2011 until 2015. She had given up her House seat to run for Senate, but lost to U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz.
She chose to run after the late U.S. Rep. Mark Takai decided not to seek re-election while battling cancer.
In the 2nd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is running for re-election. She's facing Republican challenger Angela Aulani Kaaihue, whose Republican Party membership was revoked because she's also running as a Democrat in the special election to finish Takai's term.
Comments