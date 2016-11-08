Rhode Island deploys extra voter machines to reduce lines

Some voters in Rhode Island waited more than two hours Tuesday as they cast ballots to help choose a new president, decide whether to expand the authority of the state's ethics commission and determine if a new casino should be built in Tiverton.
Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Lines were so long at some polling places in Providence, Pawtucket and Jamestown that elections officials began dispatching extra voting machines to reduce backlogs.
At the top of the ballot, voters were deciding between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton for president. Three other third-party presidential candidates also were on the Rhode Island ballot.
It's the first presidential election in Rhode Island in which voters had to show photo identification. Those without an approved form of ID were allowed to cast a provisional ballot.
Backlogged vote-scanning machines kept voters waiting more than an hour — in some cases more than two hours — to cast ballots at some polling places with high voter turnout. The lines were so backed up on Providence's East Side, a liberal-leaning neighborhood where turnout is traditionally high, that Mayor Jorge Elorza visited some polling places to try to speed up the process and thank those waiting for their patience.
"People have been really collaborative," the Democratic mayor said. "People are in good spirits and I really appreciate that."
Elorza later rushed to a downtown polling place that was evacuated so bomb-sniffing dogs could investigate an unclaimed bag. The polling place, which was also the city's only same-day registration site for new voters who missed the regular deadline, was closed for an hour on Tuesday afternoon.
Sarah Mack, a rabbi, waited about 90 minutes to cast her ballot.
"It was a really warm, lovely, communal spirit, considering the wait," said Mack, who said she voted for Clinton.
Her two young sons started to grow restless at the end, but she said, "it was important for me that they see this today. It's an important moment in history and I wanted them to be able to say, 'I came to the polls with my mom in 2016.'"
Trump found support in some of Rhode Island's suburban precincts. Louise Mernick, a medical sonographer, said Tuesday her distrust of Clinton was the main reason she cast a ballot for Trump at her polling place at the Hope Highlands Middle School in Cranston.
"He's a little bit impulsive," Mernick said, but she said she is hoping that if Trump is elected president, "he'll surround himself with the best of the best."
It has been 32 years since a Republican presidential candidate took the state. Ronald Reagan did it in 1984.
Trump won April's GOP primary in Rhode Island by a large margin, and Clinton lost by nearly 12 percentage points to Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Still, Clinton received significantly more votes than Trump did then.
Tuesday is also the first presidential election in Rhode Island without straight-ticket voting. Voters will have to select each candidate and will not be able to pick a party slate.
The number of registered Democrats in Rhode Island is three times the number of registered Republicans, though independents outnumber them both.
Every seat in the Democrat-controlled General Assembly is up for election. Many seats held by incumbents are contested, including the Cranston seat held by Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, who is running against GOP attorney Steven Frias.
Democratic U.S. Reps. David Cicilline and James Langevin are seeking re-election to Congress. Both face challengers.
Voters were asked, in Question 2, whether to amend the state constitution to give the ethics commission authority to investigate and sanction state lawmakers.
Question 1 asked voters whether to allow a new casino to be built in Tiverton, on the Massachusetts border. To be built, it must be approved statewide and by voters in Tiverton, who have an identical question on the town ballot.
Several bond issues asked for funding for infrastructure projects. Question 3 asked for $27 million to finish constructing a new state home for veterans. Question 4 asked for $45.5 million for higher education construction projects centered at the University of Rhode Island. Question 5 called for $70 million to expand two cargo ports. Question 6 asked for $35 million for environment and recreation, including bikeways. Question 7 asked for $50 million to build affordable housing and revitalize urban areas.
