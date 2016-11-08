News Guide: A look at some races on the ballot in Kentucky

With the election on Tuesday, a look at some races on the ballot in Kentucky:
PRESIDENT
Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump get all the attention, but those are just two of the 29 choices for president in Kentucky. In addition to third-party options like the Green and the Libertarian parties, 23 candidates have registered with the state as official write-in options.
U.S. SENATE
Republican Rand Paul is seeking a second term following his failed bid for president. Democrat Jim Gray is trying to make history by becoming the state's first openly gay U.S. Senator.
CONGRESS
All six of Kentucky's congressional seats are up for re-election, but only four races are contested. The incumbents are all favored to win re-election. The most competitive seat is the 6th District, where Republican Andy Barr is seeking a third term against Democrat Nancy Jo Kemper. The district includes Lexington, and Kemper could benefit with a strong Democratic turnout since Lexington Mayor Jim Gray is on the ballot for the U.S. Senate seat.
STATE SENATE
Republicans have a commanding majority of seats, and that's unlikely to change on election day. Of the 19 seats up for re-election, just six are contested.
STATE HOUSE
The Kentucky House of Representatives is the last legislative chamber in the South still controlled by Democrats. That could change Tuesday, as Republicans need just four seats to win a majority for the first time since 1920. All 100 seats are up for re-election, and 64 are contested — including 42 Democratic incumbents compared to 22 Republican incumbents.
The key to victory for both sides could be in eastern Kentucky, where a backlash against Hillary Clinton has forced some of the state's most powerful Democrats — including House Speaker Greg Stumbo — to say they won't support her. In the western part of the state, Democrats will try to take back the seats of two incumbents who switched parties last year. Republican Jim Gooch faces Democrat Jim Townsend in the 12th District that spans four counties, and Republican Denny Butler faces Democrat McKenzie Cantrell in the 38th District in Louisville. Butler has the most difficult race, as the district leans Democratic.
