Trump expected to win Louisiana's 8 electoral votes

In Tuesday's presidential race, history was on Donald Trump's side in Louisiana, which hasn't given its electoral votes to a Democrat since Bill Clinton and Al Gore won 52 percent of the vote 20 years ago.
True, Democrats managed to win the Louisiana governor's race last year but that's the only statewide office they hold. Voting trends in the state favor Republicans and the GOP was widely expected to carry the state.
It has been that way since the fiercely contested 2000 presidential race, which wasn't that much of a contest in Louisiana: George W. Bush got 53 percent of the vote against Gore. Republican presidential candidates have received from 57 percent to 59 percent in subsequent years.
The strong GOP trend and the low number of electoral votes at stake — eight — mean the state gets little attention. Clinton and Trump both visited during primary season, but the state has had little attention since the nominations were wrapped up.
"It's been par for the course in Louisiana for a presidential election year. We're pretty much an afterthought," Jason Dore, executive director of the Louisiana Republican Party said.
His Democratic Party counterpart agreed. "We're not a battleground state," Stephen Handwerk said.
Clinton's running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine, spoke to the Progressive National Baptist Convention in New Orleans after the nominations were secured.
And, Dore could boast that Trump visited south Louisiana after catastrophic flooding in August.
Louisiana voters had more than two choices for president: The ballot also included the Green Party ticket of Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka, the Libertarian ticket of Gary Johnson and Bill Weld, as well as nine other choices representing other groups.
