The Latest: Kaine casts vote, sticks to Tuesday routine

The Latest on Election Day 2016 in Virginia (all times local):
8:15 a.m.
Tim Kaine is not letting the biggest election of his life get in the way of his Tuesday routine.
After voting at 6 a.m. and doing a round of national morning TV shows, Kaine met a group of friends for breakfast at the City Diner in Richmond.
Kaine and his friends try to meet every Tuesday at the diner, a few miles from his home.
The U.S. senator and former Virginia governor was greeted with cheers as he walked into the restaurant.
---
6:15 a.m.
Tim Kaine has cast his ballot for president in his hometown of Richmond, Virginia.
The Democratic vice presidential nominee and his wife, Anne Holton, voted shortly after polls opened at 6 a.m. at a retirement community near their home.
Kaine was cheered by supporters waiting in line.
After voting, he spoke to reporters where he encouraged Americans to vote and said that if elected, he and running mate Hillary Clinton would try and bring the country together.
"The sign of a vigorous democracy is one where a lot of people participate," Kaine said.
---
5:30 a.m.
Virginians are deciding whether Democrat Hillary Clinton or Republican Donald Trump will win the swing state's 13 electoral votes, and voters also will weigh in on several crucial congressional and mayoral races.
Leading to Tuesday, polls have shown Clinton leading Trump in Virginia, which is the home of her running mate Tim Kaine. Kaine represents Virginia in the U.S. Senate and previously served as mayor of Richmond and governor of Virginia.
Other key races to watch include the battle for Virginia's 10th Congressional District, where freshman Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock is trying to fend off a serious challenge from Democrat LuAnn Bennett.
