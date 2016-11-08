The Latest: GOP Sen. Tim Scott wins full term in S. Carolina

The Latest on the election in South Carolina (all times local):
7 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has easily won his first full term representing South Carolina.
Scott had just been elected to a second term in the U.S. House in 2012 when Gov. Nikki Haley appointed him to take over for Sen. Jim DeMint, who left the chamber to head up the Heritage Foundation.
At that point, Scott became the first African-American U.S. senator from the South since just after the Civil War.
In 2014, Scott was elected to the remaining two years of DeMint's term. In doing so, he also became the first black to win a statewide race in South Carolina since the Reconstruction era.
---
4:20 p.m.
Voter turnout is heavy throughout most of South Carolina, with some people encountering minor problems because they may not have updated their voter registration information.
South Carolina Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire says all reports indicate that there are no major problems and voting is proceeding smoothly across the state.
Whitmire says the long lines some voters encountered in the early morning have since dissipated and turnout appears heavy.
Whitmire says one issue that has popped up here and there is that some voters haven't updated their addresses if they have moved.
He says this is an indicator that people who might not have voted regularly are turning out today.
---
11 a.m.
South Carolina voters are encountering no major problems as they go to the polls to help pick a president and local representatives on Election Day.
State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire says some long lines were reported in the early morning hours when polls opened at 7 a.m., but most voters didn't encounter waits longer than an hour.
Whitmire says the lines were long where voters wanting to cast their ballots prior to going to work and were not because of any issues with voting machines or poll managers.
Whitmire says one a slight problem was reported in Horry County where poll managers had difficulty opening several machines, but they switched for a time to paper ballots. He says technicians arrived to solve the problem and the machines are back in working order.
---
7 a.m.
South Carolina voters go to the polls to help pick a president and to likely re-elect Sen. Tim Scott and the state's U.S. House delegation.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday with the race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton at the top of the ticket.
Absentee voting has broken the 2012 record, when nearly 395,000 people voted early. Nearly 463,000 people had voted by mid-day Monday. More than three million people are eligible.
All 170 seats in the General Assembly were up for election, but only 19 House members and five senators — all Democrats — face major-party challengers Tuesday. Fourteen other seats, where an incumbent either retired or was defeated in primaries, give voters a choice between Republican and Democratic opponents.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
