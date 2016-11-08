The Latest: Toomey votes for Trump in presidential race

The Latest on Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race (all times local):
7 p.m.
Republican U.S. Pat Toomey says he has voted for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, revealing his choice after saying for months that he hadn't been persuaded.
Toomey said after voting Tuesday night near his Allentown-area home that it was a tough call for him.
McGinty had tried to make Toomey's indecision in the presidential stakes a high-profile campaign issue, characterizing Toomey as unable to stand up to Trump. Toomey had been highly critical of Trump, and hadn't campaigned with him or talked about him during stump speeches.
Toomey is a fierce critic of Hillary Clinton's, and had refused to vote for her. But he had not ruled out voting for Trump, saying he was undecided and that Trump as president would sign productive legislation, like repealing President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law and imposing more sanctions on Iran.
1 p.m.
The most expensive political race in U.S. Senate history, Pennsylvania's contest between Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and Democrat Katie McGinty, could help decide control of the chamber.
The presidential race stands to have a heavy influence on the neck-and-neck Senate race, since most voters vote along party lines.
Toomey, a fiscal hawk, is running for a second term after compiling one of Congress' most conservative voting records. McGinty allied herself closely with Clinton. Toomey hasn't campaigned with or endorsed Trump, but also hasn't said whether he'll vote for Trump. Toomey didn't plan to vote or reveal who he voted for until shortly before polls close Tuesday evening.
McGinty voted in suburban Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, and told reporters that it's long past due for Toomey to denounce Trump.
