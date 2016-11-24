The military parade for Donald Trump has come early

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:51 Six-month 'temp' job becomes 17 years for retiring museum director

2:02 Retired Illinois State Police officer talks about his family's history in law enforcement

1:44 Stephenson House in Edwardsville decorated for Christmas

1:23 East St. Louis basketball star Jeremiah Tilmon finalizes college commitment

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:16 Coach of the Year honors for Althoff boys basketball coach

0:32 East St. Louis football coach Darren Sunkett huddles with Flyers