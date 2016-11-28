Wisconsin officials to set timeline for presidential recount

Wisconsin election officials are meeting to go over a timeline for a recount of the state's presidential election.
The recount comes at the request of Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who says it's important to determine whether hacking may have affected the results. Stein says she also plans to request recounts in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
President-elect Donald Trump narrowly won Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and has a small lead in Michigan. There's no evidence voter results were hacked or electronic voting machines were compromised.
Hillary Clinton's campaign formally joined Stein's Wisconsin effort over the weekend.
Wisconsin officials say it will be tough to finish the recount by the federally required deadline of Dec. 13.
