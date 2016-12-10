Patrons use dough to back pizza place targeted by fake news

There's at least a slice of good news for a pizza restaurant in the nation's capital that has been the target of fake news stories about a child sex trafficking ring.
In the days since a conspiracy theorist showed up and fired an assault weapon inside Comet Ping Pong, supporters of the restaurant have turned out in droves to buy pizzas and leave homemade signs and flowers.
More than 2,000 people said on Facebook that they're going to this weekend's "Stand With Comet" event to support the pizza place and other neighborhood restaurants targeted by fake news fanatics.
