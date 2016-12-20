Navy scraps plan to dump job titles amid sailors' complaints

1:39 Salvation Army needs your donations for Red Kettle Campaign Pause

1:32 Fire chief explains what happened

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

2:03 No raffle winner in Nashville as Queen of Hearts again goes unpicked

1:02 Signs of optimism at Granite City steel mill

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

0:48 Fire damages O'Fallon mobile home

0:59 Visitor from Hawaii enters Nashville's Queen of Hearts raffle

1:58 People pack the American Legion in Nashville hoping for a winning ticket