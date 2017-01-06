A traditional end to an unconventional presidential election

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close Pause

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

1:31 Edwardsvile girls basketball coach talks win over O'Fallon

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man