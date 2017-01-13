What to know about Trump’s inauguration and the Women’s March on Washington

1:51 Emergency agency live-streaming weather updates on social media Pause

1:14 Road crews keeping ahead of storm

2:12 Town turns out for bone marrow registry drive for Highland businessman

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

1:00 Battling ice storm takes a lot of salt

1:11 Mascoutah High School ready to expand