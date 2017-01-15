Outgoing CIA chief rips into Trump on Russia threat

3:11 Illinois State Police address fatal crashes on Illinois 158 Pause

1:08 East St. Louis church destroyed by fire

0:38 Massive blaze at East St. Louis church

1:49 The Dandy Inn closes its doors

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville

1:14 Road crews keeping ahead of storm

1:58 Barcom Security celebrates 45 years in metro-east

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:36 Army veteran receives mortgage-free home