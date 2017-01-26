Vice President Pence to speak at anti-abortion rally in DC

0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America Pause

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:04 Illinois senator says shrink government instead of growing taxes

1:40 Local entertainer Bob Tyler retires after nearly 70 years

1:45 Mother, daughter win same cheerleading state title - 20 years apart

3:03 Shiloh trustees debate 'Red Barn' renovation

0:35 Fatal accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue

1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections