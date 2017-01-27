A look at Trump's executive order on refugees, immigration

0:48 SIUE students ride the "bull" Pause

0:52 I spy with my home surveillance eye, a criminal

1:21 Man who can't sweat? He doesn't sweat it

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America

1:46 The Grille at The Mansion

0:57 Fire at Miracle Tabernacle church in Washington Park, IL

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close