The Latest: UK Prime Minister 'does not agree' with order

0:42 Capt. Timothy Tyler, commander of Illinois State Police District 11 Pause

1:41 StagePlay Learning owner talks about theatre class offerings

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America

0:52 I spy with my home surveillance eye, a criminal

1:28 O'Fallon senior talks basketball win over Collinsville

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:22 U.S. Air Force changing tattoo policy

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips