The Latest: Hobbs officials respond to auditors' findings

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death Pause

1:24 SIUE Science East building construction resumes

5:31 Grossest food in IL? Gravy bread. In MO? Thin crust pizza.

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

5:55 Safety video from retired Air Force general demoted in connection with sex scandal

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:02 Demonstrators on Public Square protest President Trump's executive order

0:28 Body found in landfill near Marissa

1:38 Althoff's Emma Murphy invents a water purification system which uses algae