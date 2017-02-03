Hundreds of protesters rally against Trump travel order

People protest at a demonstration in Market Square, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. The demonstration was organized in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration order.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
People protest at a demonstration in Market Square, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. The demonstration was organized in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration order.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
People protest at a demonstration in Market Square, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. The demonstration was organized in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration order.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
People protest in a demonstration at Market Square, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. The demonstration was organized in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration order.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
People protest in a demonstration at Market Square, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. The demonstration was organized in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration order.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
People protest in a demonstration at Market Square, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. The demonstration was organized in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration order.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
A woman protests in a demonstration at Market Square, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. The demonstration was organized in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration order.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
People protest at a demonstration in Market Square, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. The demonstration was organized in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration order.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
People protest at a demonstration in Market Square, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. The demonstration was organized in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration order.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
People protest at a demonstration in Market Square, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. The demonstration was organized in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration order.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
People protest at a demonstration in Market Square, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. The demonstration was organized in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration order.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
People protest at a demonstration in Market Square, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. The demonstration was organized in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration order.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Comments