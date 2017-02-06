Police: Man killed, wife, driver hurt in head-on crash

2:25 East St. Louis Catholic day care closes Pause

0:28 Explosion causes fire at Collinsville home

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:13 Concession stand burns at former Cahokia American Legion post

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

2:17 Bike Surgeon has a new home in O'Fallon

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:32 Cardinals GM talks about Carlos Martinez's 5-year extension