Wheaton College offers full scholarship to refugees

Wheaton College will begin offering a full scholarship to one refugee annually with special preference to candidates living in countries included in President Donald Trump's travel ban.
College President Dennis Hanno published a post on the college's website calling for the nation's leaders to end the ban on welcoming refugees and foreign nationals. To promote the school's mission, Hanno is extending a full scholarship to students from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
"We call on our colleagues at institutions of higher education across the country to join us in making a clear statement about the importance of diversity and openness on our campuses," Hanno wrote.
According to the scholarship page, students who qualify as refugees interested in signing up for the scholarship are required to submit a 100-200 word personal statement outlining their background and what receiving the scholarship would mean to them or write about this topic in the application essay.
The schools will waive application fees for potential candidates. The application deadline is extended to March 1.
"These students have faced extraordinary hardships and we believe it is our responsibility as global educators to make this commitment at this time," the application page reads.
The scholarship does make selection preferences for those students living in countries included in Trump's travel ban, however, all refugees, including those already in the U.S. are invited to apply.
Tuition for Wheaton College is $61,512 per year, including room and board.
"By providing scholarship support to refugees from these countries, we extend the hand of opportunity and friendship to those who need it most and offer a model to our nation for more constructive engagement with the world," Hanno wrote.
Comments