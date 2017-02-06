5 California Things to Know for Today

1:13 Concession stand burns at former Cahokia American Legion post Pause

0:28 Explosion causes fire at Collinsville home

2:17 Bike Surgeon has a new home in O'Fallon

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:25 East St. Louis Catholic day care closes

0:59 Metro-east football fans do the 'Dirty Bird' dance before Super Bowl LI

1:09 See who got the last cup of coffee in Belleville

0:31 Workers make progress on water main break

0:58 Workers repair water main break that led to boil order in metro-east