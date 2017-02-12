Activists pushing for end to Massachusetts sub-minimum wage

0:56 Area firefighters battle brush fires in south East St. Louis Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:29 Washington Park working its way out of fiscal abyss

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting

1:00 Bob Romanik explains platform during 2016 state Rep. campaign

1:21 House fire breaks out in Fairview Heights

0:43 Bank robbery suspect in custody; crashes fleeing from police

0:51 U.S. Bank robbed in Glen Carbon

1:07 Police surround bank in Lebanon