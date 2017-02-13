Man seeks to bring marijuana business to small Alaska town

1:10 Belleville's 1020 Artworks Studio offers something for all ages Pause

0:56 Area firefighters battle brush fires in south East St. Louis

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:42 Swansea police chief discusses child rape case

1:29 Washington Park working its way out of fiscal abyss

2:12 Prosecutor talks about rape case involving 10-year-old

1:00 Bob Romanik explains platform during 2016 state Rep. campaign