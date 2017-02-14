Police: 2 officers on leave pending investigations

Two Wichita police officers have been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and criminal investigations, the department said Tuesday.
It released no details other than saying in an emailed statement that it possibly involves misconduct and it was prompted by another law enforcement agency's criminal probe.
But the Wichita Eagle reported http://bit.ly/2lNg206 that phone calls made by former state Sen. Michael O'Donnell, now a Sedgwick County commissioner, were intercepted by federal officials in 2015. The paper says a former reporter and former editor were sent letters by the Justice Department saying their calls with him had been intercepted.
O'Donnell did not immediately respond to a phone message left at his home seeking comment.
The newspaper also reported that Wichita businessman Brandon Steven said Tuesday that he is the subject of an inquiry into poker and his efforts to open a casino. Letters from the U.S. attorney's office were delivered to several parties, including the Eagle, saying their phone communications with him were intercepted last year.
Steven and other Wichita investors tried unsuccessfully to win a state bid to build the Castle Rock Casino in southeast Kansas.
Steven said he has retained legal counsel and "we are fully cooperating with this matter."
Comments