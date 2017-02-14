Juneau assembly cracks down on homeless sleeping downtown

The Juneau Assembly is cracking down on homeless people sleeping near downtown businesses.
The city and borough assembly voted 5-4 Monday to pass an ordinance that will let police cite anyone caught sleeping on private property downtown between midnight and 7 a.m.
KTOO radio reports (http://bit.ly/2kveN3X ) the ordinance will take effect in April. The move followed complaints from downtown merchants.
Assembly member Jerry Nankervis supported the ordinance, calling it a defense of private property rights.
But Norton Gregory, an assembly member who opposed the measure, says many homeless people suffer from mental illness and substance abuse. He says he wished the assembly was discussing that instead.
Juneau Police Chief Bryce Johnson says the ordinance gives officers an option to write a ticket or take someone to jail for disorderly conduct.
Comments