Armed Big Lake man shot by troopers when child is threatened

A Big Lake man was shot and killed by Alaska State Troopers after he threatened to kill everyone in his household and confronted officers while armed.
Troopers say 35-year-old Jean Valescot died early Friday morning.
The incident began Thursday afternoon. Troopers say Valescot called 911 and threatened to kill everyone in his home.
The troopers' Special Emergency Reaction Team responded and began negotiations.
Valescot's girlfriend and mother of his 3-year-old child escaped sometime in the evening.
At about 12:20 a.m., Valescot came to the front door with the child. He was armed with a shotgun and pistol.
Troopers say he had placed the boy in imminent danger and was shot.
The child was not hurt.
The name of the trooper shooter was not immediately released per agency policy.
