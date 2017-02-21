Vermont House set to conduct recount for Orange County seat

2:26 The EDGE defends tax incentives for new expansion project Pause

2:57 St. Elizabeth's Hospital makes donation to O'Fallon park system

3:29 What is The EDGE going to do with its $3.36M expansion?

0:32 Belleville junior high students prepare to say goodbye to dean of students

2:28 Rally to save Obamacare held outside Mike Bost's Belleville office

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:37 Body found in woods in St. Clair County

3:59 Here's why one mother created a foundation in memory of her daughter

0:45 Family escapes from house fire in Cahokia