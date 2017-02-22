Protesters jeer Nevada congressmen over public availability

1:06 Ground is broken on Collinsville's new water treatment plant Pause

3:21 Early warm weather brings anxiety for growers

1:06 O'Fallon District 90 board casts final vote on boundaries issue

0:53 Amazon surprises children at SIUE's East St. Louis Center

3:29 What is The EDGE going to do with its $3.36M expansion?

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

2:26 The EDGE defends tax incentives for new expansion project

0:43 Where can you find great margaritas in the metro-east?

52:50 Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner sits down with the BND Editorial Board