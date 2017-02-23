Body found on Portsmouth beach ID'd as retired professor

State officials have identified the body of a retired Naval commander who was found in the water at a Portsmouth beach.
The state Department of Environmental Management says the body of 77-year-old Ronald Atkins was found on Wednesday morning at Teddy's Beach.
Officials say they believe Atkins, who was wearing a wetsuit, had been kayaking. A kayak was found a short distance away.
The state medical examiner's office has taken custody of the body. Foul play is not suspected.
The Providence Journal reports Atkins was a former director of residential life at Salve Regina University in Newport. He was awarded the Salve Regina Mission Award after retiring in 2010.
