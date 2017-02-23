Georgia inmate gets 18 years for drug sales while in prison

3:21 Early warm weather brings anxiety for growers Pause

1:06 Ground is broken on Collinsville's new water treatment plant

0:53 Amazon surprises children at SIUE's East St. Louis Center

1:06 O'Fallon District 90 board casts final vote on boundaries issue

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:05 W. Main and 27th Street railroad crossing arms stuck

0:43 Where can you find great margaritas in the metro-east?

1:30 Althoff can't hold on as CBC wins a basketball thriller

1:07 Central senior deals with loss of his mother during basketball season