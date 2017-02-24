DA to say if he will retry Albuquerque police shooting case

A newly installed district attorney in New Mexico is expected to announce if he will retry two former Albuquerque police officers charged with killing a homeless camper.
Second Judicial District Attorney Raul Torrez has scheduled a news conference Friday to discuss the case involving former Albuquerque Officer Dominique Perez and Detective Keith Sandy.
Both stood trial in October for the 2014 police shooting of James Boyd, but the trial ended in a hung jury. The shooting sparked angry protests around Albuquerque amid some 20 fatal shootings by police in a four-year period.
The city of Albuquerque later entered into an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department over mandated police reforms.
Torrez ordered a review of the case by seven senior trial prosecutors from judicial districts around the state.
