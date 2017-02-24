New Mexico consolidates personnel functions

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez signed an executive order Friday designed to save money by shifting human resources functions to a single executive agency.
The order will consolidate personnel services for executive agencies under the existing State Personnel Office, describing current human resources operations as fragmented and inefficient.
The changes aim to streamline and improve oversight of personnel decisions affecting about 18,000 employees who are not political appointees.
New Mexico state government is wrestling with stunted state revenues linked to a downturn in the oil sector and a sluggish local economy.
State Personnel Office spokesman says early estimates show the initiative will save taxpayers several million dollars a year and that the agency is in the process of assessing how many employees will be affected.
