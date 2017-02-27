Lawyer: Justice to no longer contest Texas' voter ID law

0:38 7 stores and restaurants residents want in the metro-east Pause

3:03 Sarah Cato talks about her grandfather who settled outside Belleville in 1818

2:05 Balance Coffee & Tea owner talks about coffee and his new business

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

4:23 Glen Carbon doctor talks declining number of cancer deaths

4:45 Doctor talks about importance of early detection

2:51 The importance of early cancer detection

1:26 Belle Valley 119 superintendent retiring at end of school year

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.